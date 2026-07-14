"We’re slamming door in Russians’ faces": Hungary’s defence minister announces change of course

Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Rusin-Sendi has stated that Budapest must restore the trust of its NATO allies and change its approach to relations with Russia. According to him, the country has already taken the first steps in this direction.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this during the Budapest Energy and Security Talks conference, as reported by Telex.

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Hungary wants to restore its allies’ trust

During the panel discussion, Rusin-Sandy emphasised that the new government must formulate its defence strategy on the basis of national interests and the interests of its allies.

According to him, Hungary’s interests align with those of its NATO partners, and trust in the country needs to be restored.

The minister noted that one of the new government’s first steps had been to apologise to certain allies, in particular Finland, whose accession to NATO had been delayed by the previous government.

"As a soldier, I found that position unacceptable," said Rusin-Sandy.

Read more: Hungary agrees to opening sixth cluster in Ukraine’s talks with EU – media

"We’re closing the door on the Russians"

The Defence Minister stated that Hungary is changing its approach towards Russia.

"We are slamming the door in the Russians’ faces," Rusin-Sandy emphasised.

He also added that the Russian security services "had tried to get in through the back door".

According to the minister, the government is closely monitoring not only Russia’s war against Ukraine, but also the situation in the Middle East. He expressed the view that conflicts only come to an end when governments, armies and societies are committed to doing so.