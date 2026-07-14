Vučić plans to meet with Zelenskyy at ’South-East Europe–Ukraine’ summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that he plans to attend the "South-East Europe–Ukraine" summit and hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a statement by the Serbian news agency TanJug.

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The summit and the challenging conditions for participation

Vučić noted that he had already taken part in several similar meetings, notably in Odesa, Dubrovnik, Athens and Tirana.

"Of course, it’s good to work together. I’ve already attended four meetings – in Odesa, Dubrovnik, Athens and Tirana. But it won’t be easy either, given the proposed declaration and everything else," he told journalists in Paris.

The President of Serbia was in France to attend the military parade marking the National Day of the French Republic.

However, it has not yet been specified exactly where and when the summit will take place.

Read more: Vucic is also set to visit China, following in footsteps of Trump and Putin

The previous summit and Serbia’s position

Vučić visited Ukraine for the first time in June 2025 to take part in the Ukraine–South-Eastern Europe Summit, which was held in Odesa.

At the time, he did not sign the final declaration, in which the participants called on the international community to step up its support for Ukraine and reaffirmed its efforts to achieve peace.

At the same time, Vučić stated that Serbia supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and is prepared to provide humanitarian aid and political support.

Incidentally, on 27 June, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that he would resign. He also called for early presidential and parliamentary elections.