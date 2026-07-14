Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 14 – Air Force (updated)

The movement of Russian strike drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of July 14.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy targets

At 7:01 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was reported west of Zaporizhzhia (in the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region), heading north.

At 7:12 p.m., movement of enemy targets:

Jet-powered UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the east.

UAV north of Kherson, heading north.

UAVs north of Sumy and Kharkiv, heading north.

At 7:20 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:42 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading toward Kryvyi Rih from the east.

Updated information

At 8:22 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:24 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 8:44 p.m., KABs were heading toward the north of the Kharkiv region.

At 8:45 p.m., KABs were heading toward the Donetsk region.

At 9:00 p.m., a high-speed target was heading toward Sumy.

At 9:26 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 9:36 p.m., a UAV was heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

Updated information

At 10:08 p.m., UAV activity:

heading toward Sumy from the south and north;

in the west of the Kharkiv region, heading south;

in the southeastern part of the Kharkiv region, heading west;

in the west of the Donetsk region, heading south.

At 10:11 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were heading toward the Odesa region from the Black Sea.

At 10:13 p.m., KABs were heading toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:16 p.m., a UAV from the Black Sea was heading toward the south of the Odesa region.

At 10:22 p.m., a missile was heading toward Odesa.

At 10:39 p.m., a missile was heading toward Odesa.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

See more: In Sumy, there are now 43 casualties following Russian air strike, with five in serious condition, - RMA. PHOTOS