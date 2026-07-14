Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with Shahed: one injured

On the evening of July 14, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered Shahed-type drone, striking a civilian infrastructure facility.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

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"The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered Shahed," the statement reads.

What is known?

An emergency rescue operation is currently underway at the facility.

One man, approximately 55 years old, was injured and is in moderate condition.

Read more: Russia launched missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: there are injuries and damage (updated)