Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with Shahed: one injured
On the evening of July 14, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered Shahed-type drone, striking a civilian infrastructure facility.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered Shahed," the statement reads.
What is known?
- An emergency rescue operation is currently underway at the facility.
- One man, approximately 55 years old, was injured and is in moderate condition.
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