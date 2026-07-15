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News Attacks on the energy sector
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There are power outages in four regions due to shelling, in seven - due to bad weather, - Ministry of Energy

There is a power outage due to shelling and bad weather.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in four regions have been left without power, and more than 50 settlements in seven regions also remain without electricity.

The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of July 15, according to Censor.NET.

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Power Outage Due to Shelling

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power

Restoration work

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that energy workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

Read more: Ukraine must prepare for even more severe Russian attacks on critical infrastructure this winter, - Butusov

Power Outage Due to Severe Weather

Due to bad weather, more than 50 communities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, and Sumy regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

No restrictions are expected

It is noted that no restrictions are currently expected. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of your distribution system operators.

Today, it is advisable to shift peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

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