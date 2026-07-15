There are power outages in four regions due to shelling, in seven - due to bad weather, - Ministry of Energy
As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in four regions have been left without power, and more than 50 settlements in seven regions also remain without electricity.
The Ministry of Energy provided an update on the current situation in Ukraine’s power grid as of July 15, according to Censor.NET.
Power Outage Due to Shelling
As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power
Restoration work
The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that energy workers are working to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.
Power Outage Due to Severe Weather
Due to bad weather, more than 50 communities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Ternopil, and Sumy regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.
No restrictions are expected
It is noted that no restrictions are currently expected. You can find out about any changes to the power supply on the official websites of your distribution system operators.
Today, it is advisable to shift peak electricity consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
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