Kremlin has stated that Russia’s strategic nuclear naval forces are on full combat alert, - Russian media

Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia’s strategic nuclear naval forces are on full combat alert. According to him, the Russian Navy is carrying out missions to protect the country’s national interests in various regions of the world’s oceans.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian state media, including RIA Novosti.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Kremlin has announced that its nuclear fleet is ready

According to Patrushev, all potential threats from likely adversaries are taken into account in the development of the Russian navy.

He noted that this is provided for in the Russian Navy’s Development Strategy up to 2050, as well as in the draft state shipbuilding programme up to 2050.

Watch more: Our main goal is not Russia without petrol, but Ukraine without Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues its nuclear rhetoric

Recently, the Russian leadership has repeatedly made statements regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons.

In particular, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously stated that Russia was prepared to use nuclear weapons should the state’s existence be threatened. He also claimed that the so-called "special military operation", as described by the Kremlin, had turned into a "full-scale war" due to Western support for Ukraine.

At the same time, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, stated that, according to Beijing’s assessment, Russia would not dare to use nuclear weapons. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had also previously warned of the risks of further escalation on the part of the Kremlin.