Enemy attacked Defence Forces’ positions 73 times, with most fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Since the beginning of 15 July, the Russian occupiers have attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 73 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Vilna Sloboda, Ulanove, Kharkivka, Buniakyne and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region, as well as Kliusy in the Chernihiv region, came under fire. Sumy and Tovstodubove were hit by air strikes.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the occupiers stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times, carried out one air strike using two aerial bombs, and shelled settlements and Ukrainian military positions 30 times.

Read more: AFU struck 15 ships, S-400 system and confirmed strike on Syzran Oil Refinery, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made seven attempts to breach the defences near Starytsia and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Kutkivka, Sheviakivka, Khatnie and Ambarne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

near Starytsia and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Kutkivka, Sheviakivka, Khatnie and Ambarne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked three times towards Kupiansk and Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Lyman and Ozerne and near Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders carried out two attacks near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and Sofiivka and towards Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have made 17 attempts since the beginning of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions near the settlements of Dorozhnie, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne and Novoserhiivka and towards Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance towards Vorone.

Read more: "Kalmiuske" combined-arms training ground and area where Russian troops are concentrated in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions have been hit, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Hirke, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

towards the settlements of Hirke, Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our defenders near Plavni.

No enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in its rear areas," the General Staff added.

Read more: "Enemy has entered Kostiantynivka, occupied part of town and established foothold," - Butusov