Russian strike on Kernel terminal destroyed 25,000 tonnes of sunflower oil

The Russian army struck a Kernel sunflower oil transhipment terminal in the Odesa region. The attack damaged around 25,000 tonnes of produce, and a major fire destroyed half of the storage tanks.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Kernel’s press office.

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Half of the tanks have been damaged

The company reported that on the morning of 14 July, Russia attacked a sunflower oil transhipment terminal.

The strike caused a major fire, which damaged half of the oil storage tanks and the plant’s infrastructure.

According to Kernel, the fire destroyed around 25,000 tonnes of produce belonging to the company and to an American partner that was storing its oil at this terminal.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the emergency services. The fire did not spread to other buildings, and they also managed to prevent sunflower oil from leaking into the Black Sea.

The company stated that none of its employees were among the casualties. Kernel is currently dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike and assessing the extent of the damage caused.

Read more: 16 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Odesa for those killed in Russian attack