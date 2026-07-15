Russian FPV drone kills two people in Orikhiv – RMA

Russian forces attacked civilians with an FPV drone in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Drone strike on civilians: people killed in Orikhiv

According to the regional head, Russian forces struck people in the frontline city with an FPV drone. Two men were killed in the attack.

"Two people were killed: the Russians continue to hunt civilians in frontline settlements," he noted.

Attacks on frontline cities continue

Ivan Fedorov stressed that Russian forces continued to attack civilians in frontline settlements. The strike directly targeted people.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian forces had resumed activity in the Orikhiv sector and could use deteriorating weather conditions to move sabotage groups closer to Orikhiv.

Read more: There is no fighting in Orikhiv; enemy is 15 km from town, — Voloshyn