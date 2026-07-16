Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to three, 15 injured

The death toll from the Russian Federation’s strike on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 15 July has risen to three. There are now 15 people injured.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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The number of fatalities and casualties has risen

"There are now three dead and fifteen wounded – the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is rising," the statement said.

Medical assistance was required for victims aged between 28 and 77.

It was previously reported that on Wednesday, 15 July, Russian troops struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. The region’s critical infrastructure was also hit. There are fatalities and casualties.

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia and region’s critical infrastructure: fatalities and injuries reported. PHOTOS