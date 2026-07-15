Russians strike Zaporizhzhia and region’s critical infrastructure: fatalities and injuries reported. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, 15 July, Russian forces struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Critical infrastructure in the region was also targeted. There were fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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People killed and injured

"The enemy struck one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Houses in a private residential area were damaged. According to preliminary information, a 73-year-old woman was injured. She sustained a minor blast injury," Fedorov reported at 4:41 p.m.

The official subsequently reported that the occupiers had struck critical infrastructure in the region.

One person was killed, and two others were injured in the attack. They are receiving medical assistance.

Fedorov later clarified that two people had been killed in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Nine others were injured, including three who are in serious condition.

Aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Special air raid alert signal to sound in Zaporizhzhia during KAB attacks – RMA