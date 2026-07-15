Special air raid alert signal to sound in Zaporizhzhia during KAB attacks – RMA

Air threat alerts are being enhanced in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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How will it work?

Cell Broadcast technology has now been introduced.

"The notification will automatically appear over all apps or on the phone’s lock screen and will be accompanied by a loud sound signal. The system operates on the Kyivstar, Vodafone and lifecell networks and does not require any additional apps to be installed or an internet connection," the regional head said.

The capabilities of the Air Raid Alert app will also be expanded.

Notifications will indicate not only that an alert has been declared but also the type of air threat.

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with KAB bombs: three injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Alerts are also being enhanced when there is a threat of guided aerial bombs being used.

"The signal from outdoor loudspeakers will sound for five minutes instead of approximately three minutes during a regular air raid alert.

"We are deploying patrol police officers to provide additional warnings.

Crews with loudspeakers will patrol the city’s central streets and warn residents about the threat of KAB guided aerial bombs being used," the statement reads.

See more: Five people injured: State Emergency Service shows the aftermath of Russian strike on petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Background

It was previously reported that additional warnings about the threat of guided aerial bombs were being introduced in Sumy.

Read more: Russian forces launched drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: three people were injured