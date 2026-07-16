Russian attack on Kyiv: two dead, six injured, including 16-year-old boy. PHOTOS

Two people were killed and six others injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, including a 16-year-old boy. Three of the injured were taken to hospital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

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"Two people have been killed in Kyiv as a result of the enemy’s attack," the statement reads.

Six residents of the capital were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including a 16-year-old boy.

Three of the injured were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Traffic has been temporarily closed on Akademika Korolova Avenue

In Kyiv, following this morning’s attack by the Russian Federation, traffic has been temporarily closed on a section of Akademik Korolov Avenue. Drivers are urged to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes, said Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

"Traffic is temporarily suspended on Akademik Korolov Avenue (from Pshenychna Street to the junction with Ivan Dziuba Street). Please bear this in mind when planning your route," the statement reads.

Consequences of the attack on the capital



















What led up to this?

On the night of 16 July, powerful explosions were heard in the capital. The enemy once again attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike was recorded at a warehouse complex. In the Darnytskyi district, rocket debris fell on non-residential property, and a non-residential building was also hit.

Fires broke out at the impact sites in the Sviatoshyn and Darnytsia districts, and emergency services are working at the scenes.

Read more: Russia has attacked Kyiv with drones: high-rise block has been damaged in Desnianskyi district; there are fatalities and casualties. PHOTOS<