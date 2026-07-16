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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,424,620 personnel (+1,340 in past 24 hours), 12,144 tanks, 46,019 artillery systems, and 24,940 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,424,620 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 16, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,424,620 (+1,340) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,144 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,940 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 46,019 (+66) units
  • MLRS – 1,936 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,492 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,919 (+12) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 411,005 (+1,801) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,906 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 120,727 (+420) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,420 (+0) units

Read more: 253 engagements in 24 hours on front line: fiercest fighting took place in Pokrovsk sector, – General Staff. MAP

Втрати ворога на ранок 16 липня

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