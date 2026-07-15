253 engagements in 24 hours on front line: fiercest fighting took place in Pokrovsk sector, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 14 July 2026, 253 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Shelling

As noted, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike using eight missiles and 79 air strikes, during which 250 guided aerial bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,559 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,282 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 41 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out an air strike on the area around the settlement of Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck fourteen areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, five drone control centres and four enemy radar stations.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,470 personnel. Ten tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 42 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, seven missiles, two ground-based robotic systems, 2,003 unmanned aerial vehicles, one ship, 445 enemy vehicles, and four units of specialist equipment.

Situation in the North

Over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 88 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled ten enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Vilcha, Starytsia, and Lyman, as well as in the directions of Shevyakivka, Granova, and Kozacha Lopana.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the Podoliv area, as well as in the direction of Shiykivka.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,423,280 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 12,141 tanks, 45,953 artillery systems, and 24,938 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the East

The General Staff reports that attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched sixteen attacks in the areas of Lyman, Dibrova, and Ozerny, as well as in the directions of Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, and Drobyshev.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 26 assault operations in the areas of Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Riznykivka, as well as in the directions of Starodubivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched five attacks in the Dibrova area, as well as in the directions of Nykyforivka and Yurkivka.

It is also noted that twenty attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Ivanopil, as well as in the directions of Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Rusyno Yar.

The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders repelled forty attacks. The enemy was active in the areas of Shakove, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, and Novosergiivka, and also carried out assaults in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Filiya, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Sofiivka, Dorozhne, Novyi Shakhovyi, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Kotlyne, and Udachne.

See more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,423,280 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 12,141 tanks, 45,953 artillery systems, and 24,938 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders carried out six attacks in the directions of the settlements of Rybne, Vorone and Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 20 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the Novoselivka area, as well as towards Staroukrainka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirky, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance towards Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, and Stepove.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Read more: Fiercest fighting continues in Sloviansk sector. 84 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff