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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war are approximately 1,423,280 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 12,141 tanks, 45,953 artillery systems, and 24,938 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Soldiers from the 414th Brigade took out a Russian soldier in the middle of the road

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,423,280 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 15, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,423,280 (+1,470) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks—12,141 (+10) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,938 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 45,953 (+42) units
  • MLRS – 1,936 (+5) units
  • air defense systems – 1,492 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,907 (+2) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 409,204 (+2,003) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,906 (+7) units
  • ships/boats - 34 (+1) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks - 120,307 (+445) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,420 (+4) units

Watch more: SSU Alpha Center special forces hit rare Russian P-14 radar dating from 1959. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Gunners of 44th Brigade give occupiers hell in Zaporizhzhia region: ammunition depot and 5 artillery systems destroyed. VIDEO

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