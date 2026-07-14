Fiercest fighting continues in Sloviansk sector. 84 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 84 times.

This is stated in the General Staff update on the frontline situation as of 4:00 p.m. on July 14, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Luzhky, Khodyne, and Pustohorod in the Sumy region came under fire. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlement of Tovstodubove.

Read more: AFU struck 15 ships, S-400 system and confirmed strike on Syzran Oil Refinery, - General Staff

Situation in the north

Two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the occupiers shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 49 times, including three times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, four assault operations by the invaders were recorded near Kozacha Lopan and Lyman. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance near Podoly and Shyikivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Read more: Defence forces have struck Syzran oil refinery, 10 tankers and 4 ferries belonging to Russian Federation, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, ten attempts by the invaders to advance were recorded near Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, and Ozerne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the occupiers made 20 attempts to push back Ukrainian units near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near Yurivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders made ten attempts to break through the defenses near Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Rusyn Yar. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 17 attempts by the occupiers to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions have been recorded since the beginning of the day near Sofiivka, Dorozhnie, Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Kotlyne, and Udachne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, four assaults by the occupiers were recorded near Vorone and Novomykolaivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Read more: Fiercest battles ongoing in Sloviansk direction. Frontline sees 81 combat engagements overall – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks near Novoselivka, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirky, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance near Stepove.

No enemy attempts to advance were recorded in the Prydniprovske sector. No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors either.

Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.