Ukraine is ready for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet in Turkey, - Sibiha at meeting with Fidan
Today, July 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv. The two sides held in-depth talks on the bilateral and international agenda, peace efforts, the role of the United States and Europe, and Ukraine’s concrete peace proposals.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.
The Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Putin
Sybiga emphasized that Turkey has played an important role in the peace process all these years and expressed his conviction that its potential can continue to be harnessed. In this context, the minister once again confirmed the Ukrainian side’s readiness to hold a meeting in Turkey between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to end the war.
"Turkey is our strategic partner. We are united in our assessment that peace and security in the Black Sea require the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Crimea. Black Sea security is indivisible. And the suffering of our Crimean Tatars resonates in the hearts of the Turkish people," he said.
The situation on the front lines
Sybiga also briefed Fidan on the situation at the front, the successes of the Ukrainian military, and Ukraine’s escalation of long-range sanctions against Russia. The minister specifically highlighted Ukraine’s successful operations against Russian occupiers in Crimea.
"We are united in our view that this war will not achieve anything for Moscow. The only right course of action for Putin is to stop the bloodshed right now, accept the proposal for a ceasefire, and turn to diplomacy," the minister emphasized.
Defense Cooperation
The development of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey was a separate topic of the talks.
Sybiga emphasized the importance of resuming the work of the Joint Ukrainian-Turkish Commission on Defense-Industrial Cooperation after a three-year hiatus.
The foreign minister also commended Turkey's success in hosting the recent NATO summit in Ankara.
The minister also highlighted Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation within the "Coalition of the Willing" and expressed his conviction that Turkey’s role in ensuring maritime security will be decisive. According to him, this concerns freedom of navigation, the reliability of supply chains, and the strategic security of the entire region.
Sybiga expressed his deep gratitude to Turkey for its comprehensive support of Ukraine and, personally, to Minister Fidan for his unwavering attention to Ukraine.
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