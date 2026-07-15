Sybiha on intensive Russian shelling: Moscow responds by stepping up its terror every time world comes together to discuss peace for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, commented on the intensive Russian shelling of Ukraine.

This is mentioned in his post on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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An attempt to intimidate Ukraine and its partners

"Whilst European leaders are gathering in Kyiv to strengthen our shared security and the future of Europe, Russia is once again demonstrating what it truly stands for: terror against civilians. This is no coincidence. It is a deliberate attempt to intimidate Ukraine, our partners and everyone who believes in peace," the minister said.

He pointed out that today alone, at least three civilians were killed in Sumy and another three in Odesa as a result of Russian attacks, whilst others were injured there and in other Ukrainian cities. Guided bombs, missiles and drones struck residential areas, civilian infrastructure and places where people were simply going about their daily business.

"Russia has a predictable pattern: every time the world comes together to discuss peace for Ukraine, Moscow responds by stepping up its terror against civilians. Every such attack must have only one consequence: tougher sanctions, more substantial defence packages and stronger support for Ukraine. Terror must never dictate Europe’s agenda. It must be dictated by strength, unity and resolve," Sybiha emphasised.

Read more: Concrete decisions have already been made to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and anti-ballistic capabilities – Sybiha