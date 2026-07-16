Koretskyi submits motion to Rada to appoint members of new Cabinet of Ministers

A submission from Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi proposing appointments to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been received by the Verkhovna Rada.

Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

What is known?

"The Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from Prime Minister of Ukraine S. Koretskyi proposing appointments to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," he said.

The MP clarified that the submission would now be considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building and other committees, after which a vote would take place in the session hall.

Watch more: Rada has appointed Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new Prime Minister. VIDEO

It should be noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to nominate the candidates for defence minister and foreign minister.

The following appointments to the new government have been proposed:

Denys Anatoliiovych Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Energy of Ukraine;

Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine and Minister of Culture of Ukraine;

Vsevolod Valeriiovych Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

Vitalii Yuriiovych Bezghin as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine;

Matvii Viktorovych Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine;

Andrii Petrovych Butenko as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

Ivan Mykhailovych Vyhivskyi as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;

Taras Mykolaiovych Vysotskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Mykola Volodymyrovych Kalashnyk as Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

Vitalii Oleksandrovych Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Serhiiovych Kravchenko as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine;

Viktor Kyrylovych Liashko as Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Serhii Mykhailovych Marchenko as Minister of Finance of Ukraine;

Denys Viacheslavovych Maslov as Minister of Justice of Ukraine;

Denys Valeriiovych Uliutin as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

Oksana Vitaliivna Ferchuk as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

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