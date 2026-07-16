Klymenko is being considered as one of candidates for post of defence minister, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ihor Klymenko is being considered as one of the candidates for the post of Defence Minister.

He announced this during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the President, the army must work in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

In Zelenskyy’s view, both the army and the Cabinet of Ministers should be involved in mobilisation matters.

"That is precisely why I believe that Klymenko has the potential to ensure supplies and put an end to the disgraceful practices of ‘busification’," he added.

At the same time, Zelenskyy has not yet submitted the relevant documents to the Verkhovna Rada for the appointment of the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Read more: There are no votes in favor of appointing Klymenko as defense minister. "Servants of People" faction will meet at 4:00 p.m., - Zhelezniak (updated)

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov. VIDEO