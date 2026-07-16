Syrskyi thanks Fedorov for his work as defence minister and urges focus on strategy for victory

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stressed that the current decisions and strategic discussions in Kyiv had been made possible by the successful defence of the city. He also thanked Mykhailo Fedorov for his work as part of Team Ukraine.

He said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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"I am proud that, thanks to the Kyiv Defence Operation in 2022, we managed to defend our capital. As a result, briefings can now be held, visions developed and decisions made in this city," he wrote.

Syrskyi pledged to make every effort to ensure that such events could continue to take place in a free and independent Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO

"To achieve this, we must focus on the war and on an effective strategy that is now delivering tangible results," the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

Syrskyi also thanked Mykhailo Fedorov.

"I thank Mykhailo Fedorov for his work as Minister of Defence of Ukraine. I hope he will remain part of Team Ukraine. Together to Victory!" he concluded.

Read more: Fedorov will remain on my team. His exact role will be announced later, - Zelenskyy