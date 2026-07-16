Occupiers strike Chernihiv region: people wounded, infrastructure damaged
Russian troops attacked the Koriukivka district of the Chernihiv region on the evening of 16 July. Two employees of a local enterprise were wounded in Koriukivka.
According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.
"There are people injured in Koriukivka as a result of the enemy attack," Miroshnychenko said.
Casualties of the attack
- According to him, the victims are employees of one of the city’s enterprises. They are 53 and 55 years old.
- The women sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They received medical assistance.
Miroshnychenko also reported that transport infrastructure had been hit in Mena.
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