Occupiers strike Chernihiv region: people wounded, infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked the Koriukivka district of the Chernihiv region on the evening of 16 July. Two employees of a local enterprise were wounded in Koriukivka.

According to Censor.NET, Pavlo Miroshnychenko, head of the Koriukivka District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

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"There are people injured in Koriukivka as a result of the enemy attack," Miroshnychenko said.

Read more: Enemy strikes with drone near Nova Poshta branch in Semenivka, Chernihiv region: man injured

Casualties of the attack

According to him, the victims are employees of one of the city’s enterprises. They are 53 and 55 years old.

The women sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They received medical assistance.

Miroshnychenko also reported that transport infrastructure had been hit in Mena.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: six people injured, dozens of civilian facilities damaged. PHOTOS