Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: six people injured, dozens of civilian facilities damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 July, Russian forces attacked the Chernihiv and Sumy regions with strike drones. Six people were injured as a result of the attacks, and residential buildings, vehicles and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and the Sumy region police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone strikes residential building in Chernihiv region

In the early hours of the morning, a Russian drone attacked a residential building in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. The strike caused a fire, which emergency services quickly extinguished.

Two women were injured. The victims were hospitalised.









See more: Ruscists have been targeting petrol stations and energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region over past 24 hours. PHOTOS

66 enemy strikes were recorded in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region, using various types of weaponry.

In the Shostka community, an 86-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction after an enemy drone struck a residential building.

In the Znob-Novhorod community, a 43-year-old man was injured when a drone struck a car.

See more: In Sumy, there are now 43 casualties following Russian air strike, with five in serious condition, - RMA. PHOTOS

In addition, two more residents of the Sumy community, who were injured during previous Russian attacks, sought medical attention: a 38-year-old man following a drone strike on 12 July and a 37-year-old woman following an air strike with guided bombs on 11 July.

According to police reports, the Russian shelling has damaged residential buildings, vehicles, civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as educational and cultural institutions.





