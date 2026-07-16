Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 16 July – Air Force (updated)

The movement of Russian attack drones was detected in Ukrainian airspace on the evening of 16 July.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy targets

At 8:20 p.m. – UAVs were reported in the Kharkiv district, south and southeast of the regional capital.

At 8:33 p.m. – A UAV was detected south of Zaporizhzhia, heading south.

At 8:39 p.m. – Sumy region: A UAV was heading towards Buryn from the east.

At 8:46 p.m. – Chernihiv region: A UAV was detected in the north of the region, heading west/southwest (Horodnia).

At 8:47 p.m. – Chernihiv region: A UAV was heading towards Snovsk and passing Horodnia on a southwesterly course.

At 8:58 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the eastern sector. There is a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

Updated information

At 9:03 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft launched KABs towards the Donetsk region.

At 9:05 p.m. – A UAV was moving along the border between the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, heading south.

At 9:12 p.m. – A UAV was heading towards Chernihiv from the northeast.

At 9:17 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs from the Bryansk region (Russia) were heading towards the Chernihiv region (with Horodnia as their projected course). A UAV was heading towards southern Mykolaiv region via the Dniprovska Gulf.

At 9:17 p.m. – A UAV was heading towards Sumy.

At 9:18 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the northeastern sector. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:20 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV was heading from the Sumy region towards Novhorod-Siverskyi (Chernihiv region).

At 9:21 p.m. – KABs were launched towards the Sumy region.

At 9:23 p.m. – There was a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the southeast.

At 9:27 p.m. – A KAB was heading towards Sumy.

At 9:30 p.m. – A UAV was heading towards Chernihiv from the northwest.

At 9:38 p.m. – A UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the east.

Updated information

At 9:42 p.m. – The threat of ballistic weapons being used was lifted.

At 9:46 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the eastern sector. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 9:48 p.m. – KABs were detected in the north of the Kharkiv region.

At 9:50 p.m. – KAB launches were reported in the Donetsk region.

At 9:56 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV was heading from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region.

At 10:00 p.m. – KAB launches were reported in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 10:02 p.m. – Jet-powered UAVs were detected near the settlements of Snovsk and Koriukivka in the Chernihiv region, heading east.

At 10:07 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity was reported in the southern sector. There was a threat of air-launched weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 10:11 p.m. – A UAV was heading from the Black Sea towards the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

At 10:18 p.m. – A high-speed target was heading towards the Odesa region.

At 10:20 p.m. – Another missile was heading towards Odesa.

Updated information

At 10:26 p.m. – A UAV was heading from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region, in the direction of Chornomorsk and Lymanka.

At 10:28 p.m. – A UAV in the Poltava region was heading towards the settlement of Hradyzk.

At 10:30 p.m. – A UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

At 10:41 p.m. – A UAV near the Kremenchuk Reservoir was heading northwest.

At 10:53 p.m. – KAB launches were reported in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Stay in safe places!

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