Hundreds rally in Kyiv for second time in one day against Fedorov’s resignation. PHOTOS

On 16 July, people in Kyiv took to the streets for the second time that day to protest against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Hromadske, Ukrinform, and Ukrainska Pravda.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Ukrainians’ slogans

The rally is taking place in the square outside the Ivan Franko Theatre, near the Office of the President. In the streets surrounding the square, participants are using marker pens to write slogans on makeshift cardboard signs before heading directly to the rally.





The participants, most of whom are young people, are holding cardboard signs reading: "People with cardboard signs are the source of power in Ukraine," "Syrskyi must resign," "Fedorov to the Defence Ministry," "We support Fedorov," "Defend Defence Minister Fedorov," "Get Sovietism out of the army," "Hands off Fedorov," "Leave our Defence Ministry alone," "Not without flaws, but with results — Fedorov," "Where is the explanation?", "Bring Fedorov back," "Do not do Russia any favours," and "Competent decisions are our future," among others.

Watch more: Syrskyi out! – demonstrators at rally supporting Fedorov. VIDEO

Rallies are also taking place in other Ukrainian cities, including Lviv, Odesa, and Cherkasy.































New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

See more: Around 500 people rally in support of Fedorov in Lviv for second time in one day. PHOTOS