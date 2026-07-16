Around 500 people rally in support of Fedorov in Lviv for second time in one day. PHOTOS

A peaceful rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is taking place in central Lviv on the evening of 16 July.

According to Censor.NET, citing ZAXID.NET, the rally is being held near the monument to Taras Shevchenko.

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People gather in the square in the evening

People began gathering at around 7:00 p.m. Journalists estimate that about 500 people are taking part in the rally.

The protesters say they oppose personnel changes in the government. They also do not support the dismissal of officials whose work they consider effective.

"We care" and "Zelenskyy, explain yourself," the protesters are chanting.







Second rally of the day

This is already the second rally in support of Fedorov in Lviv today. The first took place this morning, also near the monument to Taras Shevchenko.

Watch more: Protest against Fedorov’s resignation in Lviv: "Do they really want victory on Bankova Street?". VIDEO&PHOTOS

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Watch more: Syrskyi out! – demonstrators at rally supporting Fedorov. VIDEO