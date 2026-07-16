Protest against Fedorov’s resignation in Lviv: "Do they really want victory on Bankova Street?". VIDEO&PHOTOS

A protest against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation has begun in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What do we know?

As a reminder, a protest has also begun in Kyiv.

In Lviv, protesters are holding placards with slogans in support of Mykhailo Fedorov.































Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Deputy Commander of Air Force Yelizarov has resigned: Fedorov’s removal is great evil