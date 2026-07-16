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Protest against Fedorov’s resignation in Lviv: "Do they really want victory on Bankova Street?". VIDEO&PHOTOS
A protest against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation has begun in Lviv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What do we know?
As a reminder, a protest has also begun in Kyiv.
In Lviv, protesters are holding placards with slogans in support of Mykhailo Fedorov.
What led up to this?
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of the Interior.
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