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News Fedorov’s resignation
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Protest against Fedorov’s resignation in Lviv: "Do they really want victory on Bankova Street?". VIDEO&PHOTOS

A protest against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation has begun in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What do we know?

As a reminder, a protest has also begun in Kyiv.

In Lviv, protesters are holding placards with slogans in support of Mykhailo Fedorov.

Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові
Протест проти відставки Федорова у Львові

Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест
Відставка Федорова: у Львові вийшли на протест

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What led up to this?

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko – the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Deputy Commander of Air Force Yelizarov has resigned: Fedorov’s removal is great evil

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Lviv (368) resignation (358) protest (301) Mykhailo Fedorov (345) Lviv region (397) Lvivskyy district (133)
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