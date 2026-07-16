Deputy Commander of Air Force Yelizarov has resigned: Fedorov’s removal is great evil

Deputy Commander of the Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov has resigned.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It is a great honor for me to work with Mykhailo Fedorov. In 2022, I joined the defense forces to win, not to go through the motions. I believe in Ukraine's future!" he said.

"Unfortunately, in the fifth year of the war, I submitted my resignation from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I believe that M. Fedorov’s removal is a major blow to the country’s defense capabilities. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Khartiia," called Yelizarov’s resignation a severe blow to Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

"It was Yelizarov who, in just six months, doubled the number of actual interceptions of enemy UAVs," he emphasized.

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What preceded it?

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned along with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Read more: Fedorov’s dismissal from Defence Ministry is Zelenskyy’s fatal mistake that will cost us far too dearly – Berlinska