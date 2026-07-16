199 combat engagements since start of day: fiercest fighting in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

A total of 199 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy attacks

The aggressor carried out one missile strike using eight missiles, conducted 54 air strikes involving 171 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,076 kamikaze drones, and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 2,041 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy shelled settlements and Ukrainian positions 49 times, including once with a multiple launch rocket system.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Throughout the day, the enemy launched 15 assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector towards Izbytske, Kutkivka, Khatnie, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Radkivka, Vilcha, and Bereznyky.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one assault on the positions of the Defence Forces near Kolisnykivka today.

Read more: Six enemy tankers, two tugboats and oil depot in Shakhtarsk were hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

Ukrainian forces repelled nine attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman sector near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and Novomykhailivka and towards Dibrova and Ozerne. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully halted 23 attempts by the invaders to advance towards Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Pyskunivka, and Mykolaivka and near Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian invaders launched one attack towards Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, and Stepanivka and towards Dovha Balka.

The enemy launched 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance near Dorozhnie, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Vasylivka, and Kotlyne and towards Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Kucheriv Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 52 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this sector today. One multiple launch rocket system, one vehicle, three pieces of special equipment, and one enemy fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed. Four artillery systems, four vehicles, three pieces of special equipment, five UAV command posts, and 172 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 219 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: "Enemy has entered Kostiantynivka, occupied part of town and established foothold," - Butusov

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks towards Vorone.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks towards Kosivtseve, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Hirke, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions eight times near Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in the other sectors.

Watch more: Pilots of 1021st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment down 12 Russian UAVs with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO