Pilots of 1021st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment down 12 Russian UAVs with STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Operators of the 1021st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment successfully repelled another Russian drone attack using STING interceptor drones.

According to Censor.NET, during combat sorties, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 aerial targets – nine ‘Shahed’-type attack drones and three ‘Gerbera’ UAVs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

To intercept enemy drones, the servicemen used STING drones manufactured by "Wild Hornets", which have repeatedly proven their effectiveness in combating Russian aerial attack assets.

Footage of the aerial targets being shot down was published by "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Ukrainian STING drone shot down Russian "Sokol-I" interceptor drone that was hunting down Defence Forces’ UAVs. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian STING interceptor operators destroy 9 Russian UAVs in one raid, including 5 Shaheds. VIDEO