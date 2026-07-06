Ukrainian STING interceptor operators destroy 9 Russian UAVs in one raid, with 5 Shaheds among them. VIDEO
BULAVA pilots of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed nine Russian unmanned aerial vehicles during one of the enemy’s massive air raids.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAVs were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian STING interceptor drones, developed by the ‘Wild Hornets’ team.
It is noted that the interceptors are equipped with the Hornet Vision video transmission system, one of the key features of which is the use of a one-way video signal transmission channel, significantly increasing the system’s resistance to electronic warfare systems.
As a result of the combat operations carried out by Ukrainian operators, five‘Shahed’-type kamikaze drones and four ‘Gerbera’ drones were destroyed.
A selection of the combat footage was published by the Wild Hornets team on its Telegram channel.
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