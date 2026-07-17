Ukraine and European security: Macron named main topics of meeting with Merz

The leaders of France and Germany plan to discuss support for Ukraine, security in Europe, and defense cooperation during a meeting of the intergovernmental council.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron in Bensberg, Germany.

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Key Topics of the Talks and Support for Ukraine

Macron noted that during the meeting, the parties will revisit key international issues. These include support for Ukraine, peace and security in Europe, and the situation in the Near and Middle East.

The French president also mentioned the military parade held on July 14 in Paris. According to him, the presence of the Ukrainian president and military personnel from the "Coalition of the Willing" sent an important message of unity.

Macron emphasized that such a display of unity is evidence of the continent’s strategic awakening.

Read more: Ukraine to be first to receive enhanced French-Italian SAMP/T NG systems – Zelenskyy

Defense, Technology, and New Plans for Cooperation

France and Germany plan to give new impetus to their cooperation in the areas of security and defense. Specifically, this involves extended deterrence, early warning, deep-strike capabilities, and joint capabilities.

"When it comes to extended deterrence, early warning, deep-strike capabilities, and joint capabilities, we want to inject new momentum," Macron explained.

In addition, the parties intend to strengthen cooperation in the fields of space, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and energy.

Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron are expected to chair a meeting of the Franco-German Defense and Security Council, as well as the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers.