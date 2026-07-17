Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,425,990 people (+1,370 per day), 12,148 tanks, 46,084 artillery systems, 24,946 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,425,990 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 17, 2026, are approximately:
- personnel—approximately 1,425,990 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,148 (+4) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,946 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 46,084 (+65) units
- MLRS – 1,943 (+7) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,496 (+4) units
- aircraft – 437 (+0) units
- helicopters – 354 (+1) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 1,932 (+13) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 412,884 (+1,879) units
- cruise missiles – 4,909 (+3) units
- ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 121,216 (+489) units
- specialized equipment – 4,424 (+4) units
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