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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,425,990 people (+1,370 per day), 12,148 tanks, 46,084 artillery systems, 24,946 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,425,990 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 17, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel—approximately 1,425,990 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,148 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,946 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 46,084 (+65) units
  • MLRS – 1,943 (+7) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,496 (+4) units
  • aircraft – 437 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+1) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,932 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 412,884 (+1,879) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,909 (+3) units
  • ships / boats – 34 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 121,216 (+489) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,424 (+4) units

Read more: 199 combat engagements since start of day: fiercest fighting in Sloviansk and Pokrovsk sectors – General Staff

Втрати ворога станом на ранок 17 липня

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Russian Army (12189) Armed Forces HQ (5374) liquidation (3115) elimination (7621)
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