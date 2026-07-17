Night shelling by Russian Federation: one person killed and one wounded in Kherson, enterprises, post office and gas station damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

On the night of July 17, Russian troops attacked Kherson and the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Kherson, two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling, while businesses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Two civilians were wounded in Kherson

Around midnight, Russian occupiers attacked downtown Kherson with a strike drone, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 59-year-old man who was on the balcony was struck. He suffered blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to his arm, a contusion to his torso, and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.

At around 7:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled residential neighborhoods in the Korabelny District of Kherson. A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured in the attack. She was diagnosed with blast-induced and open traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to the chest. The victim was hospitalized, and medical personnel are providing her with all necessary care.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, stated that a woman had died at the hospital.

"An elderly woman who was injured this morning during a Russian shelling of a building in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson has died.

Medical personnel tried until the very end to save the seriously wounded Kherson resident. Unfortunately, her injuries proved fatal," the statement reads.

Businesses, a post office, and gas stations have been damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Overnight, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Dnipro districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times, using drones and artillery, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk came under attack. As a result of the shelling, a private business, a post office, and a gas station were damaged.

In Dnipro, the attack caused a fire, and a logistics company's warehouse was also damaged.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read more: Russian drones, artillery and aircraft attacked southern Ukraine: three dead, over 20 injured