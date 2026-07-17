12 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" were struck in Black Sea overnight, – Madyar. VIDEO

On the night of 17 July, soldiers from the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 12 vessels belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

These included 9 dry cargo ships, 1 tanker, 1 gas tanker and 1 tugboat.

In total, during the USF operation ‘MoLoChKa’ from 6 to 17 July, 159 vessels belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet were targeted.

"The aim: to cause irreversible paralysis of the logistics of oil, fuel and cargo bypassing sanctions.

To turn every self-propelled vessel into a barge drifting aimlessly at sea, blind and deaf; the aim is not to pollute the waters with oil slicks, so no holes were punched in the vessels," noted Madyar.

Watch more: Russian Mi-28 was shot down by USF in skies over Belgorod region of Russian Federation, – Madyar. VIDEO