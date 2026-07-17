Five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity after Russian attacks, - Ukrenergo

As a result of the latest Russian shelling, new power outages affecting consumers have been reported in five regions of Ukraine. Emergency repair work is already underway.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrenergo," as of the morning of July 17, some consumers in the Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions remained without power.

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The power company noted that the Russian army continues to launch attacks on civilian energy infrastructure. Experts are already restoring power wherever possible, given the security situation.

At the same time, as of 9:30 a.m. on July 17, electricity consumption remained at the previous day’s level and was in line with seasonal trends.

Ukrenergo also urged Ukrainians to use energy-intensive electrical appliances primarily between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., when solar power plants operate most efficiently.

Read more: Russia left six regions without electricity: Ukrenergo reported new power outages