Russia attacked port of Mykolaiv with drones: two people died, three foreign ships were damaged

On the morning of July 17, Russian forces attacked the port infrastructure in Mykolaiv with strike drones. As a result of the enemy attack, two Ukrainian citizens were killed, and three civilian vessels flying foreign flags were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this.

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According to the investigation, Russian forces struck the port infrastructure of the city with a Shahed-238-type UAV.

As a result of the attack, three civilian vessels flying foreign flags that were moored on the premises of port facilities were damaged.

As a result of one of the strikes, two Ukrainian citizens who were aboard a foreign vessel were killed.

What led up to this?

On the night of July 17, Russian forces launched more than 130 attack drones and eight missiles at Ukraine.

In Odesa, two people were killed and five others were injured—including three children—as a result of a missile strike on a residential building.

In addition, Russian forces dropped 15 guided bombs on the Sumy region. In Sumy, one person was injured, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure—including a library—were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were also under enemy attack.

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