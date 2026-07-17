As result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and eight were injured in Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Stepanivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Sahaidachne, Urozhaine, Petropavlivka, Borozenske, Novovoskresenske, Shevchenkivka, Novovorontsovka, Khreshchenivka, Novosilka, Nova Kamianka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Tomaryne, Fedorivka, Vysoke, and the city of Kherson came uder drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements; in particular, they damaged four high-rise buildings and six private homes. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, ambulances, buses, and private cars.

An elderly woman died after being injured that morning during a Russian shelling of a house in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

Medical personnel tried until the very end to save the seriously wounded Kherson resident. Unfortunately, her injuries proved fatal.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the Russians killed a woman with a drone strike. Around 9 a.m., it was reported that a 70-year-old woman from Kherson had died as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone.

Eight more people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Read more: Night shelling by Russian Federation: one person killed and one wounded in Kherson, enterprises, post office and gas station damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)