IMF to consider allocating $690 million to Ukraine on July 20, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced that on July 20, the IMF Executive Board will consider the issue of providing Ukraine with the next tranche under the EFF program.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on the social media platform X.

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According to Koretskyi, the date of the meeting was confirmed during his first international phone call as head of government with IMF First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz.

"We discussed preparations for the meeting of the IMF Executive Board regarding the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine, which, as confirmed by the Fund, will take place on July 20," the prime minister said.

Ukraine could receive $690 million

Koretskyi emphasized that if the first review of the program is approved, Ukraine will promptly receive the next tranche of financial assistance from the IMF in the amount of $690 million.

In addition, during the conversation, the parties agreed to coordinate their future cooperation on securing funding for Ukraine’s 2027 state budget.

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