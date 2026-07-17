Zelenskyy announces special SCiC HQ meeting involving military and arms manufacturers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a special meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (SCiC HQ), which for the first time will involve not only the military command but also key manufacturers of weapons and equipment needed at the front.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the President’s Telegram channel. Corps commanders and representatives of companies supplying the Ukrainian military with weapons and other essential equipment will take part in the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Before making this decision, Zelenskyy heard reports from Armed Forces Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert Brovdi, commander of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps Denys Prokopenko, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps Ihor Obolienskyi, Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces Andrii Tkachuk, and acting commander of the 19th Army Corps of Operational Command South Valerii Skred.

According to the President, the meeting focused primarily on the situation at the front, the elimination of enemy forces and supplies for combat units.

The participants separately discussed the need to increase supplies of drones capable of operating at operational depth, as well as problems with the production and supply of fibre-optic drones to the military.

Read more: Biletskyi meets with Zelenskyy: they discuss unit supplies and situation at front

Zelenskyy also said that the programme for the fair distribution of personnel among combat brigades, which has been operating since December last year, would continue.

The President also instructed that the Khartiia Brigade’s experience of recruiting foreign volunteers to defend Ukraine be extended to other units.

POW exchanges were a separate topic of Zelenskyy’s conversation with Azov commander Denys Prokopenko.

"I am grateful to the Azov commander for his special attention to the exchange process and the fate of our prisoners. Relevant instructions will be issued based on what we discussed today," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: SSU destroyed Russian Tu-95 military aircraft in Engels, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO