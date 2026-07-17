Tryhlav UGV Company of 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade launches fundraiser for communications equipment

Dmytro Portianyi, a serviceman with the Tryhlav UGV Company of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, published footage showing the evacuation of a wounded soldier using an unmanned ground vehicle and launched a fundraiser for communications equipment.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the serviceman’s Facebook post.

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Footage of soldier’s evacuation

The rescued soldier from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade tells the story in his own words, saying more than a thousand others could.

The soldier was evacuated by a UGV operated by the Tryhlav unit.

Dmytro noted that during the company’s relatively short existence, it has already delivered more than 50 tonnes of cargo to the front and evacuated more than 50 wounded soldiers from the front.

In practical terms, this is equivalent to two platoons of personnel and two full truckloads of ammunition, water and food transported through the dense kill zone along the forward edge without putting brigade personnel at risk.

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Fundraiser for communications equipment

"So that we can continue saving our guys from enemy fire in the Zaporizhzhia steppes, we need communications equipment."

🔗Link to the fundraising jar

💳Fundraising jar card number 4874 1000 2478 7965

🔗 Top up the envelope via Privat24

💳 Envelope card number: 5168752157068118

🔸 PayPal: [email protected]

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