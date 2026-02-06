Soldiers of 43rd Brigade ask for help buying electric quad bike: it will help them carry out combat missions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade need help purchasing an electric quad bike.

This was reported by Yurii Levchenko, founder of the UA.HELP Volunteer Center, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Fundraising

"This vehicle can quickly transport both people and cargo needed to service the guns, and is far more effective in the current operating conditions of our artillerymen than the usual pickup trucks, especially given the constant threat from enemy UAVs," he said.

The fundraising target is UAH 350,000.

Read more: Ukraine launches memorial fundraiser to support Heroes’ families

Donation details

Mono Bank



https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3eHQA3ps1r



Bank card number: 4874 1000 2444 7024



Other details UA.HELP:



Privat: 4731219619498052

PayPal: [email protected]



Details of the legal entity of the charitable organization, Charitable Foundation "UA.HELP".

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