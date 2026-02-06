Soldiers of 43rd Brigade ask for help buying electric quad bike: it will help them carry out combat missions. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade need help purchasing an electric quad bike.
This was reported by Yurii Levchenko, founder of the UA.HELP Volunteer Center, Censor.NET reports.
Fundraising
"This vehicle can quickly transport both people and cargo needed to service the guns, and is far more effective in the current operating conditions of our artillerymen than the usual pickup trucks, especially given the constant threat from enemy UAVs," he said.
The fundraising target is UAH 350,000.
Donation details
Mono Bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3eHQA3ps1r
Bank card number: 4874 1000 2444 7024
Other details UA.HELP:
Privat: 4731219619498052
PayPal: [email protected]
Details of the legal entity of the charitable organization, Charitable Foundation "UA.HELP".
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