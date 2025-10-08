Reconnaissance men of 63rd Brigade need EW to protect themselves from Russian drones. VIDEO
The soldiers of the artillery reconnaissance battery of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade urgently need a powerful electronic warfare device.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The appeal reads: "We are announcing a fundraising for the EW "VEREMIY". This electronic warfare system in modern warfare is one of the forms of effective protection against enemy drones, which are becoming more and more numerous in our skies. It will help reduce the danger from enemy birds and save the lives of our soldiers. Thank you for every donation."
Details to help
MONOBANK
For EW for the artillery reconnaissance 63rd SMB
Goal: 450 000.00 ₴.
Link to the bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8QkG3rBKgH
Bank card number
4874 1000 2877 7665
PRIVATBANK
For the artillery scouts of the 63rd SMB
Join the fundraising!
Top up the envelope via Privat24
https://www.privat24.ua/send/3lr6m
Envelope card number
5168752147985165
PayPal: [email protected]
