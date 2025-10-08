Reconnaissance men of 63rd Brigade need EW to protect themselves from Russian drones. VIDEO

The soldiers of the artillery reconnaissance battery of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade urgently need a powerful electronic warfare device.

The appeal reads: "We are announcing a fundraising for the EW "VEREMIY". This electronic warfare system in modern warfare is one of the forms of effective protection against enemy drones, which are becoming more and more numerous in our skies. It will help reduce the danger from enemy birds and save the lives of our soldiers. Thank you for every donation."

Details to help

MONOBANK

For EW for the artillery reconnaissance 63rd SMB

Goal: 450 000.00 ₴.

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8QkG3rBKgH

Bank card number

4874 1000 2877 7665

PRIVATBANK

For the artillery scouts of the 63rd SMB

Join the fundraising!

Top up the envelope via Privat24

https://www.privat24.ua/send/3lr6m

Envelope card number

5168752147985165

PayPal: [email protected]

