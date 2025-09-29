ENG
Soldiers of 63rd Mechanised Brigade "grounded" nine enemy Molniya drones carrying explosives. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Third Army Corps "landed" a swarm of enemy attack UAVs.

Nine Russian Molniya drones carrying explosives were destroyed by the Ukrainian military, Censor.NET reports.

Thefootage of the successful combat operation was posted by the 63rd Brigade on their social media.

