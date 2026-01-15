Ukraine launches memorial fundraiser to support Heroes’ families

A charity fundraiser has been announced in Ukraine in memory of Sashko, a volunteer and assistant to the military who worked for a long time to support the front and the families of defenders.

As Censor.NET reports, the collected funds are planned to be directed to help the families of fallen fighters, Oleksandr’s loved ones, as well as servicemen whom he asked to be given urgent support during his lifetime. The initiators stress that Sashko worked for the army practically continuously and had only a few days of leave over four years.

See more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing charging stations, generators, and copter drones for marines and assault troops. PHOTO

Memorial fundraiser: support for families and help for the front.

The organizers addressed army corps, brigades, regiments, battalions, and separate units that regularly received help, consultations, and important contacts from Sashko. They are urged either to open their own charity fundraisers or to support the joint initiative.

"We are obliged to help the living Heroes and the families of the fallen and to give a worthy response to the enemy," the statement says.

The participants of the initiative emphasize that the goal of the fundraiser is not only to honor his memory, but also to provide real support to those who continue to defend Ukraine today and to those who have lost loved ones in the war.

Monobank jar:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8krwFVRyEN

Jar card number:

4874100023999116

Foundation bank details:

Recipient name:

CHARITY ORGANIZATION "CHARITY FOUNDATION ‘PRAVOTA’";

Recipient code: 44758314;

Recipient account in IBAN format in accordance with the IBAN standard: UA923052990000026000025919179;

Bank name: JSC CB "PrivatBank"

See more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for support for urgent fundraising for artillerymen and assault unit. PHOTOS