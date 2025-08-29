Volunteer Yusupova asks for support for urgent fundraising for artillerymen and assault unit. PHOTOS

The artillerymen and assault unit, which are repelling enemy assaults under endless Russian shelling, need to purchase drones, charging stations, generators, Starlinks and equipment for repairing equipment.

"The situation at the front is extremely difficult, the enemy is advancing in several directions, there are endless assaults and shelling with heavy artillery, many dead and wounded.

I am asking for your support in urgent fundraising for artillerymen and assault unit.

Their positions are under endless enemy fire, much of their equipment has been burnt, they are in great need of:

Drones - the first priority!

charging stations - 4

generators - 3

Starlinks - 2

equipment for the repair of equipment

These are the most necessary things, nothing superfluous. The soldiers are fighting the enemy every day and night. We are begging you to help! It is urgent!

People who can spare 5-20-100 UAH," the message reads.

The volunteer bought and sent to the front:

equipment for repair of heavy machinery - 115000 UAH

two drones - 3900 euros

charging stations - 52550 UAH

charging stations - 36000 UAH

Starlink -19900 UAH

Walkie-talkies - 28300 UAH

Stretchers - 3600 UAH

Helmets - 17600 UAH

Tablet - 18800 UAH

