Volunteer Yusupova asks for support for urgent fundraising for artillerymen and assault unit. PHOTOS
The artillerymen and assault unit, which are repelling enemy assaults under endless Russian shelling, need to purchase drones, charging stations, generators, Starlinks and equipment for repairing equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by volunteer Natalia Yusupova.
"The situation at the front is extremely difficult, the enemy is advancing in several directions, there are endless assaults and shelling with heavy artillery, many dead and wounded.
I am asking for your support in urgent fundraising for artillerymen and assault unit.
Their positions are under endless enemy fire, much of their equipment has been burnt, they are in great need of:
- Drones - the first priority!
- charging stations - 4
- generators - 3
- Starlinks - 2
- equipment for the repair of equipment
These are the most necessary things, nothing superfluous. The soldiers are fighting the enemy every day and night. We are begging you to help! It is urgent!
People who can spare 5-20-100 UAH," the message reads.
The volunteer bought and sent to the front:
- equipment for repair of heavy machinery - 115000 UAH
- two drones - 3900 euros
- charging stations - 52550 UAH
- charging stations - 36000 UAH
- Starlink -19900 UAH
- Walkie-talkies - 28300 UAH
- Stretchers - 3600 UAH
- Helmets - 17600 UAH
- Tablet - 18800 UAH
Details for donations
Paypal - [email protected]
Privat - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
Link to the Bank:
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Bank card number:
5375 4112 0025 4253
