Volunteer Yusupova calls for help to purchase drones and communication equipment for frontline units. PHOTOS

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova appeals for help to purchase drones and communication equipment for Ukrainian military units on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the volunteer's Facebook page.

"The marines urgently need 2 drones, 2 Starlinks, a generator, a power station, 2 tablets, an antenna, and a cable. The total cost is 315,000 UAH. The occupiers hit their position — much of the equipment was destroyed. The soldiers have covered part of the losses out of their own pockets, but they can’t afford everything.

"One more drone and a power station are also urgently needed for an assault unit on the extremely difficult Kurakhove front. The troops have no drones at all," Yusupova emphasized.

The volunteer also reported on purchases made with previously raised funds:

"Although I was blocked for a month and a half, our support for the front never stopped. In the past two weeks, we bought and delivered: 3 Starlinks – 48,900 UAH; 2 Mavic 3 Pro drones – €3,800; 1 generator – 26,000 UAH; 1 large power station – 49,000 UAH; Car repairs and maintenance – 42,000 UAH; Two batches of radios – 27,100 and 23,000 UAH; Mini generator – 23,600 UAH; Tourniquets – 6,100 UAH."





See more: Volunteer Yusupova calls for help purchasing power stations and communications equipment for front. PHOTOS















Details for help:

Paypal - [email protected]

Privat - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Bank card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

Read more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of heating pads, charging stations and drones for front line