Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing charging stations, generators, and copter drones for marines and assault troops. PHOTO

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is appealing for help to purchase quadcopters, charging stations and communications equipment for Marine and assault units fighting in the Donbas region.

"I’m asking you to support an urgent fundraiser for Marines and an assault unit. We urgently need: 2–3 quadcopters; 7 charging stations; 4 generators; 2 Starlinks; as well as radios and medicines," Yusupova wrote.





The volunteer also reported on purchases made with previously raised funds.

"Paid for and already sent to the front: 2 drones — €3,900 (still en route); large charging stations — ₴76,500; additional charging stations — ₴35,350; Starlinks — ₴35,600 and ₴19,900; radios — ₴25,300 and ₴28,450; medicines and stretchers — ₴7,300; a motor boat — ₴18,840; a sight — ₴27,100; a generator — ₴36,000; a tablet — ₴9,800."











