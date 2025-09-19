Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing charging stations, generators, and copter drones for marines and assault troops. PHOTO
Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is appealing for help to purchase quadcopters, charging stations and communications equipment for Marine and assault units fighting in the Donbas region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the volunteer's Facebook page.
"I’m asking you to support an urgent fundraiser for Marines and an assault unit. We urgently need: 2–3 quadcopters; 7 charging stations; 4 generators; 2 Starlinks; as well as radios and medicines," Yusupova wrote.
The volunteer also reported on purchases made with previously raised funds.
"Paid for and already sent to the front: 2 drones — €3,900 (still en route); large charging stations — ₴76,500; additional charging stations — ₴35,350; Starlinks — ₴35,600 and ₴19,900; radios — ₴25,300 and ₴28,450; medicines and stretchers — ₴7,300; a motor boat — ₴18,840; a sight — ₴27,100; a generator — ₴36,000; a tablet — ₴9,800."
Details for donations:
Paypal - [email protected]
Privatbank - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
Link to the Bank
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Bank card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
