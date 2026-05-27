Cars for Ukraine’s Armed Forces imported as "humanitarian aid" sold in Volyn Oblast. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers in Volyn Oblast have exposed a scheme involving the illegal import of cars into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the military.

According to the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, preliminary reports indicate that the scheme was organized by a 30-year-old resident of Kovel district, Censor.NET reports.

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How the scheme worked

Investigators believe that the individuals involved used documents and details of charitable organizations to cross the border without obstacles.

The cars were declared as humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but after being imported, they were sold for cash.

Several other people were involved in the scheme. They handled paperwork, transported the cars and later sold the vehicles.

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What law enforcement officers seized

During authorised searches of the suspects’ premises and the car park, law enforcement officers seized:

ten vehicles;

documents;

rough records;

mobile phones;

cash.

The issue of seizing the confiscated property is currently being decided.

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Who is conducting the investigation

The pre-trial investigation was opened under Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are identifying all individuals who may have been involved in the illegal scheme.

The operation was carried out by border guards of the Volyn Detachment jointly with detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine in Volyn Oblast, and under the procedural guidance of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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